AG for ‘insane’ judge’s removal under Article 209

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday said that the sanity of the author of the detailed verdict in the Musharraf treason case is ‘questionable’, and called for his trial and removal under Article 209 of the constitution.

His remarks came hours after the contentious verdict authored by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth was released, calling for the ‘corpse’ of former president Pervez Musharraf to be ‘dragged to D-Chowk and hanged for 3 days’. Speaking to a private TV channel, AG Khan said that the verdict is ‘unconstitutional, unethical, inhuman, and given by an individual whose sanity is questionable’. “He must be tried under Article 209 and I will take appropriate measures for immediate action against him,” he said. “This is a judgment which I strongly condemn,” he added.

The attorney general said the law provides for any person to be able to move a petition with the supreme judicial council and he intends on undertaking the requisite measures to put such a petition forward. He remarked that the judgment is based ‘on personal enmity and vengeance’. AG Khan, in further criticism, said that the judgment has also ‘attacked the army’ in mentioning the fact that army officials have taken an oath and that Musharraf’s actions were against the oath. “A person who acts against Islam, the law and the constitution can never be allowed to remain a judge,” he added.