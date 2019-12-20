Imran orders incentives for expats to boost remittances

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed his economic team to give incentives to overseas Pakistanis to boost foreign remittances and facilitate banks for a systematic money transfer.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the government’s economic team here, which discussed in detail the steps required to boost economic activity, creation of jobs for youth and skilled persons, promotion of housing sector and incentives on foreign remittances.

Imran Khan said expatriate Pakistanis are the asset of country and the government is working on a strategy to provide maximum relief to them to encourage foreign remittances. He directed the FBR chairman to resolve the concerns of builders on a priority basis.

He said promotion of housing sector will generate immense job opportunities for youth as around 40 industries are linked with the area. He said removing impediments in promotion of housing sector is the government’s top priority.

Executive Director NITB Syed Shabahat Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing over the progress on establishment of e-payment gateway for electronic payments.

Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider apprised the meeting about the steps taken for promotion of housing sector and the related challenges faced by builders and constructors. He also gave update on the progress on utilization of public land for construction of houses for low-income families. Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari presented proposals on the topic.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Communication Minister Murad Saeed, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gilani and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi.