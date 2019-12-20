Musharraf treason case verdict challenged in SC

A petition was Thursday filed in the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, challenging the special court’s verdict against former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

The petition maintained that the high treason act does not apply on Pervez Musharraf and that Article 6 has been converted into the 18th Amendment. It further stated that the former president had imposed the state of emergency in 2007, whereas the 18th Amendment was passed in 2010. It added that the law and constitution were not breached in the Musharraf’s era as he had given legal and constitutional status to his government through a referendum.

The petition stated that Article 6 cannot be implemented on a person who has not violated any law. The petition also sought the apex court to summon all record related to the case from the special court.

A special court in Islamabad on Tuesday found former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him death penalty under Article 6 of the constitution. A three-member bench of the special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC announced the verdict in the long-drawn high treason case against Musharraf after hearing final arguments. The verdict was split 2-1, as SHC’s Justice Akbar has exonerated Musharraf from all charges.