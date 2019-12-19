Pakistan’s Haris Rauf roped in by Big Bash League

ISLAMABAD: Australia’s Melbourne Stars franchise, which feature in the Big Bash League (BBL), signed Pakistan’s fast-bowler Haris Rauf as an oversees replacement for South Africa’s injured fast-bowler Dale Steyn on Thursday. Steyn, who is yet to recover from a side strain, is not expected to recover in time for the first game of the tournament. The fast-bowler picked up the injury during the Mzansi Super League. Melbourne Stars’ Physiotherapist Tommy Simsek stated that the team would allow Steyn time to rest so that his injury is not aggravated. “Our priority is Dale’s fitness and continuing his treatment. He is very keen to play but we’ll let him rest after a long flight to Australia and put him in the best position to be ready for our match in Moe on Sunday,” said Simsek. Rauf played for the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2019. The fast-bowler has featured in 18 Twenty20’s (T20’s) and has taken 19 wickets at the average of 24.21.