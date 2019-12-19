Mehmood Ali and Shahid Iqbal join hands for a TikTok reality show

TikTok users have assumed a celebrity status of their own in this era marked by a rampant usage of social media and miscellaneous applications.

In this regard, Shahid Iqbal, the CEO of Handshake Entertainment from Pakistan and Mehmood Ali, the founder of DON Cinema from India are collaborating to produce an online reality show by the name of “Toker House Season 2”, involving TikTok stars and influencers.

Mehmood Ali informed that the first season of the show will be released online from the 5th of January, 2020. While this season will include all famous TikTok celebrities from India, the second season, the release date of which will be announced soon, will have all Pakistani stars of the application. In Pakistan, the franchise ownership of DON Cinema has been handed over to Shahid Iqbal who will engage with TikTok users of Pakistan whose videos have taken the nation by storm and will formulate a show which, he says will be a family-oriented one.

The collaborators have announced on social media that TikTok users of the Subcontinent need to gear up since they now have a chance to present themselves on a notable platform where they will be asked about their interests, specifically regarding the usage of this application

Recently, some TikTok users from Pakistan have made it to the news as well owing to their controversial videos and people are keen to know why and how those users have taken such bold steps in a country that holds its conservative values quite dear.

This show will satisfy the curiosity of Pakistanis by bringing those celebrities to the front and asking questions that the whole nation has been wanting to ask for the last couple of months.

In order to make the reality show accessible to all, DON Cinema, an OTT platform will launch its website and application in Pakistan as well, known as DON Cinema Pakistan.

The writer is a freelance journalist and can be reached at m.ali_aquarius85@yahoo.com. He Tweets at @MuhammadAli_DT