Chawmoss festival continues to attract tourists to Kalash Valley

The celebration of Chawmoss or Chitramas festival is in full swing and a number of foreign tourists are visiting the Kalash valley to enjoy different festivities with the indigenous tribe. Chitramas also known as Choimus, is among the three annually held events celebrated by Kalash people every year. The Kalasha people arrange a number of events including bonfire competitions, Mandahek, Sharaberayak and Savilakehari to celebrate the festival with religious zeal and zest. The KP Tourism Department has also arranged lighting, transport and other facilities so that the local community and tourists could celebrate the festival in a befitting manner. The Chawmoss festival that began on December 7 would continue till December 22 while the phase of bonfire competitions in the Chawmoss festival has already completed. The locals perform rituals for purification during the festival at the dawn of the new year.