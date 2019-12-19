Attack on polio security team

It is well known that children in our part of the world are still threatened by the polio virus. What is more, the teams carrying out immunisation campaigns are also not safe, but from terrorist attacks. And police officials deployed for the security of anti-polio vaccine workers often come under attack too. On Wednesday, two policemen escorting a polio vaccination team were shot at and killed at Markhanai Bridge in Timergara. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, in the past factions affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan have attacked polio and security workers and later claimed responsibility. The attack might impact the large scale six-day polio immunisation campaign across the country; the government needs to enhance security for polio teams in hostile areas. Soon after the attack, the polio eradication campaign was halted in the area and it is not clear when the drive will resume. The area where the incident took place was once under TTP control, and the recent attack shows that the militant group has not been completely flushed out of the former tribal region.

The government and the public should look after the heirs of the police officials martyred in such attacks. Polio workers are already underpaid despite their bone breaking and extremely tiring work of visiting door to door and occasionally facing reluctant and hostile families. The whole world is concerned about the widespread public resentment against the vaccination. There is also a good deal of mismanagement and official negligence to raise public concern over the anti-polio campaign. Recently, 50 to 60 children were reportedly given expired oral vaccine in Dhoke Budhal village in Rawalpindi district. Though expired vaccination is harmless, and no reaction was reported in any child who was administered the vaccine, it, however, created mistrust and uncertainty among the people about validity of the vaccine. The government sprang into action and suspended two officials from service after holding them responsible for the fiasco. The damage to the campaign will be felt in the coming times too.

The polio programme needs good, dedicated administration as it can hardly afford any mishap. In the past, the programme strictly observed World Health Organisation guidelines and for that reason, it attracted enough funding from donors. Recently, the Islamic Development Bank announced a $10 million grant for polio eradication from the Lives and Livelihood Fund of the bank, in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Let the official mismanagement not betray donors’ trust and polio workers’ and security officials’ sacrifices. *