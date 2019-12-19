Sir: Street begging is a very common malice for our society. Healthy and even stronger men and women come to the streets for begging.

The people disturb the daily activities by knocking and ringing bells by them while someone is resting. If they are refused, they are started cursing. These types of beggar are always involved in criminal activities like theft, robbery, kidnapping and drug-pushing.

Steps must be taken on the individuals, social and government level to eradicate this evil from the society. For the sake of elimination of beggary, Zakat must be given to old and disable ones.

MUHAMMAD SAAD HUSSAIN

Islamabad