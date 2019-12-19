Fawad Chaudhry criticises Judges over Musharraf verdict

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to the detailed verdict in the Musharraf treason case, has said that people who play with fire can get burned.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that judges who had delivered the verdict had questionable knowledge and credibility.

“After the restoration of Iftikhar Chaudhry, some people with questionable knowledge and credibility became judges,” he added.

Earlier today, the special court issued a 169-page detailed judgment in the high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

A copy of the detailed judgment was handed over to the counsel of former president Pervez Musharraf.

According to the detailed judgment, Musharraf had imposed emergency and violated the constitution on November 3, 2007. All allegations against him are proved without any doubt. Musharraf was given the right to fair trial. The accused is granted sentence for each offence.

“They neither have the capability to select words nor issue statements,” he said.

Chaudhry said that it was not new that people did not learn lessons from history.