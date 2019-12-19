PTI Govt to file reference against Justice Waqar Seth who sentenced Musharraf to death

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to file a reference against a judge, who presided the Special Court that sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death over high treason.

Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday announced that the federal government would approach the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for the restraining of and subsequent removal of the judge who had authored the detailed verdict in the high treason case against former military strongman General Pervez Musharraf.

The government’s legal team has said that para 66 in the detailed verdict which states that the former president should be dragged to D-Chowk and hanged for three days straight, is a human violation and also against to the legal limits.

It added that PM Khan vowed not to let stability be affected in the country and any attempt to create conflict among institutions will be foiled. The prime minister has also tasked his legal team to present the government’s response on special court’s verdict.

On Thursday, the special court issued a 169-page detailed judgment in the high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

A copy of the detailed judgment was handed over to the counsel of former president Pervez Musharraf.

The special court verdict has created a sense of anarchy in the country. This verdict negates the law, shariah and human rights, the words used in verdict are unconstitutional and unlawful.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that he felt ashamed after reading the controversial paragraph.

“My head hung in shame after reading the detailed verdict,” he said. Referring to the special court judge, he said,”You have also taken an oath to obey the law.”

He said Para 66 in the detailed judgment is against the constitution, Shari’ah law and also international humanitarian law. He said there are two dissenting notes on the para.

He said the federal government has objection over conduct of the trial and it will go into appeal against the judgment.