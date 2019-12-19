ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) initiated an investigation into an unidentified corporate firm under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 2017 for allegedly possessing 12,000 acres (95,603 kanals) of land and seven bank accounts under benami ownership.

The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Zone-I, Islamabad, has formally initiated an investigation into a high-profile case involving 125,000 kanals of land and seven bank accounts registered in the name of a company.

According to the Benami Act, a benami property is one that is in the possession of one person (who may be ostensible owner/ benamidar) but consideration is paid by another (who may be real owner/ benami) from his sources, and this arrangement is for the benefit of the real owner.

During the investigation initiated by FBR against an Islamabad-based firm allegedly involved in dealings with at least ten high-profile politicians and public office holders, assets worth Rs15 to 20 billion are under scrutiny. These assets, held by the firm, are spread over 10 different districts across the country.

The FBR has already issued a show cause notice to the accused in the case. According to the Benami Act, the Islamabad-based firm, which also has international branches, cannot transfer the property or otherwise take advantage of it while the investigations are ongoing. Under the law, the FBR is bound to file a reference in the case within 90 days.

The revenue board is also investigating alleged money laundering in the case, as the transactions made from the seven bank accounts of the company were routed through the United Arab Emirates.

The FBR stated that the Benamidar company is a “Paper Company” a shell company whose primary objectives is to hold Benami assets of the beneficial owner company. As per settled principles held at higher legal for a about the place of entitlement documents, all the entitlement documents of these Benami assets are kept at the business premises of the beneficial owner. As the beneficial owner has lent its premises on paper to Benamidar.