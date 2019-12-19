Aamir Liaquat Hussain accuses the highest court of being biased

Pakistani television host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain takes a dig at the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on twitter on Thursday and stoops further low to accuse the highest court of being biased.



In another tweet, Liaquat further accused the CJP of booking tickets and fleeing abroad.

Let’s take a look at some of the hilarious replies!

Subah subah chawlain marna shuru kr di hn. — NaEmAhmd (@iSupportKaptan) December 19, 2019

Yeh tweet Delete kab karni hai — Gamer Daddy (@SufferSoft) December 19, 2019

He went on to say that the CJP has induced fire within the country and Khosa’s name should be put on ECL for it.



Amir Liaquat has done everything to disappoint the people of Pakistan for as long as one can remember.

With his inappropriate jokes, unethical ways, and unprofessional behavior, one can hardly expect him to not be a part of any controversy in his life.

He must be held accountable for not only insulting the CJP but also accusing the highest court of being biased. Liaquat has also previously been accused of abusing his influence to spread discord and hatred.