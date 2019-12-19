Aamir Liaquat Hussain accuses the highest court of being biased

Pakistani television host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain takes a dig at the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on twitter on Thursday and stoops further low to accuse the highest court of being biased.pic.twitter.com/kYFXkbNlVM— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 19, 2019 In another tweet, Liaquat further accused the CJP of booking tickets and fleeing abroad. pic.twitter.com/tBwvbQ5R3h— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 19, 2019Let’s take a look at some of the hilarious replies! Subah subah chawlain marna shuru kr di hn.— NaEmAhmd (@iSupportKaptan) December 19, 2019Yeh tweet Delete kab karni hai— Gamer Daddy (@SufferSoft) December 19, 2019 He went on to say that the CJP has induced fire within the country and Khosa’s name should be put on ECL for it.pic.twitter.com/5g658osT9m— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 19, 2019 Amir Liaquat has done everything to disappoint the people of Pakistan for as long as one can remember.With his inappropriate jokes, unethical ways, and unprofessional behavior, one can hardly expect him to not be a part of any controversy in his life.He must be held accountable for not only insulting the CJP but also accusing the highest court of being biased. Liaquat has also previously been accused of abusing his influence to spread discord and hatred.This is not the first time that the bitter content of Liaquat’s tweets has landed him in hot water. In December 2017, the Islamabad High Court, via an interim order, had barred him from making television appearances, although the ban was lifted in March 2018.Aamir Liaquat Hussain is a well-known Pakistani televangelist, former politician and self-proclaimed religious scholar. He had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 to 2007 and served as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs till he resigned in 2007.