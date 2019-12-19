Tremors felt in Islamabad, other parts of country

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country on Wednesday. According to reports, the tremors were also reported in Swat, Upper-Dir, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra and other parts of the country.

People rushed out of their homes in fear as the quake hit the aforesaid areas. No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports. The quake hit some urban and rural parts including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad took to twitter and stated that all the departments are on high alert.