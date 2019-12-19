In a provocative statement, Indian defense spokesperson alleges that Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling mortar bombs on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“At about 7.15 am, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars,” the spokesperson added.

However, DG ISPR responds to Indian allegations in a tweet. He maintained that provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.