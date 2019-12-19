Hindus of Pakistan reject Modi’s offer of citizenship

They have also rejected India’s offer to grant them citizenship under the new law. They said they are not interested in taking refuge in India and rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘humanitarian’ gesture.

Pakistan’s Sikh community has also denounced the controversial law. “Not only Pakistani Sikhs but the entire Sikh community in the world, including those in India, also condemn this move,” said Gopal Singh, leader of the Baba Guru Nanak. “The Sikh community is a minority both in India and Pakistan. Being a member of a minority, I can feel the

Earlier, On Wednesday (Dec 11) India’s parliament passed a contentious citizenship bill which granted citizenship to to illegal immigrants who entered India from three neighboring countries before 2015, excluding Muslims. This bill is considered as the part of the RSS ideology which is filled with hate for Muslims.