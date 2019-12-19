Pakistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in second Test

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Their series is the first in Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, leading to the suspension of international cricket in the country as foreign sides refused to visit over security fears.

The rain-ravaged first Test ended in a tame draw after almost three days were lost.

Pakistan were forced into one change after pace bowler Usman Shinwari was ruled out of the match with typhoid and he has been replaced by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya comes in for Sri Lanka at the expense of paceman Kasun Rajitha who suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)