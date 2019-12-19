Journalists in Kashmir protest police assault

About two-dozen journalists demonstrated in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday in protest against a recent assault by police on two reporters.

Holding signs against harassment and interference of journalists by police, the protesters gathered at the gate of the government information department, which houses the only facility where journalists can access the internet in the area.

Notably, the journalists had reportedly backed off from original plans to march inside the premises of the department upon the advice of an official inside.

City police chief Haseeb Mughal assured a delegation of the Kashmir Press Club that “strong action” would be taken against those “accused” of the assault. In a statement, Mughal told them police would investigate the assault within 10 days.

Azaan Javaid and Anees Zargar, who work for online publications, were assaulted while covering a students’ protest outside a college in capital Srinagar on Tuesday. Both suffered bruises to their faces.

The police had confiscated Azaan’s phone, which was returned in the evening.

Superintendent of Police Sajad Shah told Anadolu Agency that the journalists had not revealed their identity.

“When they were asked about it, they began arguing. I asked Azaan to come to my office to sort the things out but he didn’t come. We had no objection to their filming of the events. There were several journalists there,” he said.

The press club underlined during its meeting with Mughal that the journalists would not tolerate such “behaviour towards working journalists”, it said in a statement.