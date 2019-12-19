Cabinet committee reserves decision on removal of Maryam’s name from ECL

The sub-committee of cabinet on Wednesday reserved decision regarding removing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). According to sources, during the session of the sub-committee, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed removing Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List. Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from no-fly list as inadmissible and directed her to approach the Interior Ministry. Afterwards, the federal cabinet, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had opposed to send her abroad.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda urged the government not to exclude Maryam’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Several ministers, as well as PM Imran, agreed with his opinion.