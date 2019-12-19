PM Imran Khan meets prominent Pakistani businessmen in Bahrain

Prime Minister Imran Khan met several prominent Pakistani businessmen at his hotel on December 16 during his short visit to Bahrain.

Among them was his decades-old close friend and confidant, Imran Chaudhry – an ardent supporter and donor towards his charitable causes Shaukat Khanun hospital n Namal University.

Imran Chaudhry is a well-established businessman and philanthropist, having investment in UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Various opportunities of investment open to overseas Pakistanis were discussed, along with ways of enhancing trade between the two brotherly countries – Pakistan and Bahrain.