Millennial Olympiad 2019 kicks off in Rawalpindi

The Millennial Olympiad 2019 commenced in Rawalpindi at a ceremony full of fun and frolic at The Millennium Universal College Springs, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

The three-day mega fest was launched with several competitions and 500 plus participants from over 15 institutions around the twin cities taking part in 12 exciting competitions including football, cricket, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, chess, ludo, FIFA and PUBG. The Millennial Olympiad 2019 is an initiative of the enthusiastic students of TMUC Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi. It is a platform in which participant students from across the twin cities register to prove their aptitude and creativity within various domains of co- and extracurricular activities.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Hassan Raza, Pakistan national team’s youngest test cricketer; Shabana Jaspal, Principal TMUC Bahria Springs; and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Chairman The Millennium Education & The Millennium Universal Colleges.

Hassan Raza said the aim of The Millennial Olympiad 2019 is to inspire youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony and prosperity for all. He appreciated the initiative of the Millennials and encouraged the youth of Pakistan to become the agents of change through engagement in student initiatives on national and international forums.

Qawwali night dazzled the crowd of more than 400 people at Rubaish Marquee Bahria Town on the first day of TMO. Babar Ali Qawwal enthralled the audience in his melodious voice.

“The students of TMUC Bahria Springs have put their heart into ensuring the success of this event, and are enjoying every minute of it,” said Wajeeha Abbasi, Student Affairs Coordinator and TMO organiser. “We as a campus are lucky enough to be a hybrid institution, with A level students securing placements and scholarships in leading international universities, and undergraduate students pursuing their studies within their own country at one of the best universities Pakistan has to offer. We inspire the youth here by not only giving them a world-renowned education, but also by providing them with the means to garner their energy into productive and grand festivals and events,” she added.