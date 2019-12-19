WB delegation discuss assisted programmes, expansion of mutual cooperation with Buzdar

The World Bank delegation led by country director Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and discussed World Bank assisted programmes and expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture, livestock, food, education, tourism, urban development and environment and further decided to complete the restructuring of the World Bank assisted smart programme by December 31. It was also agreed upon to expedite progress on the Punjab cities programme and Punjab green development programme. The necessary spadework will be completed at the earliest to speedily complete WB assisted projects.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed World Bank as a strong partner of the Punjab government and appreciated its cooperation. We welcome the World Bank’s assistance and cooperation will be extended to it in the future, as well. The early completion of World Bank assisted projects will be ensured for public welfare, he added. The chief minister added that the PTI government is following a policy of composite development and a holistic approach has been adopted to bring poor localities at par with the developed areas. Poverty alleviation and creation of new employment opportunities are our important priorities, he added. Usman Buzdar said that youth is a major part of the population and honourable employment could be provided to them through skills development programmes which will make the youth self-reliant to help strengthen the national economy.

Patchamuthu Illangovan reiterated that World Bank will continue working with the Punjab government. Secretary P&D informed the meeting that World Bank is providing 1.7 billion dollars assistance for nine projects in Punjab while four projects, costing 645 million dollars, are in the pipeline. The WB delegation was comprised of manager (operations) Ms Milinda Good, senior operations officer and different experts.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Samiullah Ch., Nauman Langrial, Sardar Hussain Bahadur Dareshk, Bao Rizwan, advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, SMBR and high officials were also present on this occasion.

Separately, Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday to review progress made on the Annual Development Programme (ADP). The chief minister directed to complete ADP projects within their stipulated period of time as timely completion helps in correct utilization of resources and facilitates the people to reap the fruits of development projects. He directed to expedite work on development schemes adding that schemes relating to healthcare, education and provision of clean drinking water should be completed on a priority basis.

The PTI government believes in delivery and line departments are responsible for achieving the targets within their timelines, he added. He made it clear that the timely utilization of development resources is essential and asked the departments to ensure the timely utilization of released funds. The government will continue to provide resources for public welfare schemes including healthcare and education on a priority basis, he added. Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.