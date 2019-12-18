Public Safety Commission to bring police to accountability: CM’s aide

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the establishment of the Public Safety Commission would bring the police to responsibility as well as accountability.

He was expressing his views while addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly Building’s Media Corner. He said that a new law of police reform had been passed from Sindh Assembly under which a Public Safety Commission had also been formed and five meetings held.

He said that journalists had long demanded that lawsuits had been filed against them under terror laws that needed to be resolved. Authorities were asked to submit a detailed report. In addition, an annual police plan was being prepared, which would be prepared by the Police Department, as well as traffic violations to finalize the city’s traffic plan.

He also added that the proposal to increase the penalties of the government was also under consideration. He said that they had a joint responsibility to improve the commission, which included the participation of police government opposition and civil society members in the Public Safety Commission. Responding to questions from the journalists, he said that under the constitution, we had a fundamental right to get natural gas in Sindh. Industrial and residential consumers are facing gas shortage. We demand that gas should be provided to Sindh. He said the federal cabinet had proposed more than 200% increase in gas prices. The Pakistan People’s Party condemned it because it has already made it difficult for the poor to get basic necessities. Now, raising the gas prices will make it difficult for the poor man to burn his house stove, he concluded.