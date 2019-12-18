Masood calls for national unity to thwart India’s sinister designs

Describing Rahees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas as a glittering star of Kashmir freedom movement, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan paid him glowing tributes for his lifelong struggle for liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation. He was addressing a function on Wednesday to mark the 52nd death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Chaudhry Ghulam Abbasi, who is regarded as one of pioneer leaders of Kashmir’s freedom struggle. The function was also addressed by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Hurriyat conference leaders Abdul Hameed Lone, Daud Khan, Zahid Safi, and others. The AJK president regretted that the mission started by late Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas in his young age, could not be accomplished even after more than 70 years. He described the late Kashmiri leader as a close aide of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and said that the founder of Pakistan had great confidence in Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas. The State President said that we will have to bury the hatchet by setting aside our political differences and revive the spirit of 1947 to achieve our goals and to make Kashmir’s liberation struggle a success.