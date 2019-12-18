Zac Goldsmith’s appointment angers ethnic minorities

British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s decision to appoint Zac Goldsmith as member of lords has sparked resentment among the minority’s communities across the country. Zac, the brother of Jemima Khan, who lost his central London seat of Richmond Park in the last week general election has been elevated to the upper House of Parliament to allow him to keep his position as Environment and development minister. However, the said decision did not go well among the British various communities including Muslim as they accused him of promoting racism and anti-Muslims sentiments during his London Mayoral campaign in 2016 election. On the news of his appointment, Miqdaad Versi, spokesperson for Muslim Council of Britain in a tweet says “Zac Goldsmith who ran the racist campaign for Mayor of London is apparently being given a peerage and will attend Boris Johnson’s cabinet, despite being kicked out again by his constituents”. He further said that Islamophobia is not only tolerated by some but rewarded. Campaigners says the PM’s decision will further damage his relations with ethnic minorities and re-enforce the fear of some British Muslim about their future in the UK under the Conservative government headed by PM Johnson. Some commentaries are predicting dark days for minorities in the UK. But saner elements in the party like ex-chairman of the ruling conservative party are calling on the PM to start healing its relationship with British Muslims. Zac during the mayor election campaign linked his rival Labour’s candidate Sadiq Khan with Islamic extremists. Similarly, to win the support of Indian voters in London, he produced a leaflet that Labour’s Khan supported Jeremey Corbyn who wanted to ban Indian PM Narendra Modi from visiting the UK and Khan as MP did not attend the welcome party for Modi in 2015. Leaflets disturbed by the supporters of Goldsmith warn Indian voters that a vote for Khan could put their family jewellery at risk. It said Goldsmith would stand up for the British Indian community by getting police to focus on protecting family homes from burglary, whereas Khan’s party supported a wealth tax on family jewellery. In 2016, The Daily Sikh, a popular Sikh website, wrote that the campaign targeted at minority ethnic voters was a disastrous move by Goldsmith’s team. The op-ed went on to say in what can only be described as an ill-informed and arrogant mailshot, Goldsmith’s team targeted the postal addresses of tens of thousands of Londoners of Indian origin. For some bizarre reason, Goldsmith assumed all the 120,000 Sikhs were middle-class Hindus, running family businesses, concerned about burglaries and possessions whilst welcoming Modi’s UK visit last year. A close confident of Zac Goldsmith categorically rejected the charge that he run a racist campaign claiming that his election campaign was misrepresented by the opponents and a section of media.