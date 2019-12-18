Floral wreath laid at grave of Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed

On behalf of chief of army staff, a floral wreath was laid at the monument of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, in Mehfoozabad.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Khalid Zia along with other defence officials laid the floral wreath on the monument of the war hero on the occasion of his 48th martyrdom day.

The occasion was attended by representatives of Punjab, serving & retired officers & jawans of Pakistan Army, relatives of the ‘shaheed’.

Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed embraced martyrdom on 18th December 1971 while defending the motherland at Atari, Wagah border. The Pakistan Government in recognition of the bravery of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, on March 23, 1972, awarded him with the top military award ‘Nishan-e-Haider.’