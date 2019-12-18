NAB prosecutor attack: case registered against unidentified armed men

The first investigation report (FIR) against unidentified armed men, who attacked the special prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was registered at Loibhair Police Station on Wednesday. According to FIR, the NAB prosecutor said that two motorbike riders opened two fires at him for attempt of killing but fortunately he remained unhurt, as first fire passing his head hit back side of his car due to speeding and second fire hit wind screen of his car. In the FIR, the prosecutor complained that he had informed the police about he received threat calls in which unidentified callers threats him for killing but SP investigation and Inspector Ashraf did not take action in this regard. It is to be mention here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Wasiq Malik narrowly escaped an assassination in Islamabad attempt on Tuesday. The NAB prosecutor was attacked near Soan Gardens in Islamabad when unidentified people opened indiscriminate firing on his vehicle. The unidentified persons fired at Wasiq’s car and luckily, Wasiq Malik did not sustain any injury.