Four of a family die in road accident

Four members of a family died and three injured when their car hit an oil tanker on Karachi-Jamashoro Motorway near Nooriabad town in Jamshoro district.

Speaking with journalists DSP Nooriabad, Mohammad Asif Arain briefed about road accident that Maqbool Ahmed Gopang resident of Qambar-Shahdad Kot was on its way to native town from Karachi when he reached near Nooriabad, his car hit to a parked oil tanker as result of which four of his family members died on the spot and he became serious injured.

He said that those died their names were known as. 30 years old Salma wife of Maqbool, 12 years old Maqdasa, 8 years old Imran, 6 years old Sonia daughter of Maqbool.

He said that Maqbool Ahmed Gopang and two his sons Rehan Ali and Raja were injured. They were admitted at hospital of Karachi. He said that dead bodies of deceased were sent to their native home through Edhi ambulances. He said that driver of the oil tanker escaped and oil tanker and car were impounded.