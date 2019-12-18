Pakistan, Russia agree to further enhance naval cooperation

Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met Russian counterpart Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov on Wednesday.

Navy Spokesperson said the meeting held in Naval Headquarters Islamabad while Naval Chief welcomed Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov on his arrival.

Russian Admiral accorded with guard of honour upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarter. Later, Russian Admiral laid floral wreath on martyrs’ memorial and introduced to the Principal Staff Officers.

The spokesperson said the meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, moreover; including cooperation between the two countries’ naval forces while the Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s role in ensuring maritime security.

Admiral Zafar Abbasi also pointed Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace in the region and fighting terrorism, spokesperson added.

Russian Naval Chief appreciated the efforts of the Navy in regards to maritime security and stability in the region. Russian Naval Chief was also briefed on ongoing Kashmir crisis.

The visit of the Russian naval commander-in-chief will further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially the Navy.