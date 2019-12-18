Vocational education is the backbone of future growth of nation: UMT president

University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hassan Murad participated in Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Convention 2019 at Expo Centre.

Addressing the gathering, he said that vocational education is the backbone of future growth and prosperity of nation. Pakistan currently has more young people but unfortunately they are not enough literate and even unable to pass matriculation exams. The significant number of youth is unemployed and it is an alarming situation, he said.

Ibrahim suggested that government policymakers must increase their focus and spending on vocational education along with basic education to equip youth with latest training and skills to contribute to the development of national economy as it will help youngsters to showcase their talent as well. Government must develop strong associations with private sectors to create strong relationship between Industry, Academia and Technical institutes for the development of skill among youth as this initiative will create job opportunities for them, he said.

In his concluding remarks Ibrahim Murad said that Technical and vocational education system also need reforms and revitalization to make it more meaningful.