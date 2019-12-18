Symptomatic treatment towards gender & minority issues not an effective fix

One cannot change the culture and traditions in a single day; change requires time. Approaches towards attaining gender equality, mainstreaming minorities and bringing in the factor of humanitarianism have mostly been curative in nature, though there is a growing need for preventive measures. Education comes out as a pre-requisite and the most effective tool in this regard. There is a need for a broad-spectrum education and awareness programs to address these issues, otherwise symptomatic treatment would not have a long-term impact. It would just be like brushing the dust under the carpet, stated Mome Saleem, a development professional having diverse experience in different capacities.

She was speaking to youth participants belonging to Pakistan and Afghanistan at a dialogue, organized by Afghan Studies Center on the theme “Mainstreaming Gender, Minorities and Humanitarianism”. While differentiating the concepts, she apprised the participants that “sex” is the biological difference between women and men, which is universal. However, “gender” is assigned to the people through social structures. The social differences or roles allotted to women and men are learned as we are growing up; they change over time, and depend on the culture, ethnic origin, religion, education, class and the geographical, economic and political environment that we live in. While defining minorities, she said that it is not just about numbers, but more about not having power or a say in the decision-making process or influence within the social fabric.

Mome further stated that the impetus for such issue lies in the social structures, institutions, values, traditions and beliefs which create and perpetuate the disparity between women and men. The problem is not how to add women to various processes but to redesign these processes to generate the space for women and men’s involvement, working side by side for sustainable development. Gender mainstreaming starts with a scrutiny of the everyday life situation of both women and men. It makes their contrasting needs and problems visible, ensuring the policies and practices are not based on misfit assumptions and stereotypes. It also shows that women and men are not a homogenous group; but both with different needs.

Equal participation of women and men in all aspects of the society is crucial for lasting growth and democracy. It also symbolizes a society’s level of political maturity. Unfortunately, both in Pakistan and Afghanistan, this ambitious goal is far from being a reality. To work towards a more just society in terms of gender, minority and humanitarian aspect, every policy must be analyzed on these lines before the implementation phase, she added.

Participants were of the view that the youth do not need to keep waiting for a platform to play a constructive role, but do whatever they can, in their capacity towards a positive change. Participants further discussed issues pertaining to marginalized groups such as transgenders, women that have not received any education, and religious and ethnic minorities in both countries.

The youth dialogue was Afghan Studies Center’s 26th in its series which has alumni of over 2000 Pakistani and Afghan youth. It was established in April 2017 and has been working towards the cause of enhancing people to people contact and improving perceptions and social narratives between the two nations.