Shifa International Hospitals Limited (Shifa), Pakistan’s state-of-the-art high quality facility listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), joins hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt) Limited (Interloop), an associated company of Interloop Limited which is one of the world’s largest hosiery manufacturers to build an ambulatory day care facility in Islamabad. Total project cost is Rs 3.5 Billion which includes Rs 2.5 Billion as equity investment while Rs 1 Billion will be financed through debt financing.

Speaking on the occasion of agreement signing ceremony, CEO (Shifa), Dr. M.H. Qazi termed this partnership with Interloop as a natural alliance to contribute towards social and economic development of the country. He further added that a new and modern, diagnostic, outpatient and Ambulatory Day care facility in the heart of Islamabad (F-11 Markaz), will be able to provide quality healthcare facilities to larger patient populations of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas of KPK, Northern Punjab, & AJK.

Mr. Musadaq Zulqarnain, CEO of Interloop Holdings (Pvt) Limited expressed his enthusiasm that the joint venture will enable to achieve their corporate mission of bringing in a positive change for the stakeholders and community by pursuing an ethical and sustainable business model. Habib Bank Limited (HBL) also had a key role to facilitate investment and financing arrangement between Shifa and Interloop.

Starting in 1993; Shifa International Hospital (flagship project at Sector H-8 Islamabad), is a 550+ Bed facility, providing comprehensive diagnostic, outpatient and inpatient services in all major medical and surgical specialties under the supervision of more than 200 U.S. and E.U. trained & qualified Physicians and Surgeons. Shifa Transplant Center is a pioneer in transplant services in Liver, Kidney, Bone Marrow and Cornea. Since 1994, Shifa is still the only corporate sector tertiary care hospital listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), rated “A-1” & “AA-“by JCR. PSX also ranked Shifa among top 25 companies of Pakistan in 2016 & 2017. Shifa is committed towards establishing quality healthcare facilities all across Pakistan which also coincides with government’s mission.

Recently, International Finance Corporation IFC; a member of the World Bank Group also became a strategic investor in expansion projects of Shifa International Hospital.