Demise of lake

Sir: Manchar is Asia’s largest freshwater lake, covered 200 square km and expands to 500 square km during the monsoon rain. In 1980s it was major source of fishing and once it was home for migratory birds but massive delay in construction of Right Bank Outfall Drain-II (RBOD-II) demised freshwater lake into toxic water lake and the project has to be completed in 2006 but till date, project has not been completed. Denizen of Manchar Lake was used to drink its water before 90s but now everyone has to buy drinking water.

Regular stream of waste water from industry and agriculture in the north and other drainage from various cities via Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain contaminated the lake and exceedingly saltiness of water made various precious species of the fishes and migratory birds extinct which left fishermen (mohana) families in starvation and various other diseases are common among children and adult of the area. I urge authorities concerned, organizations working on environment to save precious asset of Pakistan from devastation.

FAHAD RIND

Johi