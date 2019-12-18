Khalilzad in Kabul amid renewed push for peace deal with Taliban

KABUL: The US special envoy leading negotiations with the Taliban met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Wednesday, an official said, amid a renewed push to reach an accord with the insurgents.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Ghani discussed several topics including the need for a ceasefire, Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said.

“The president also expressed his concerns about the continued violence by the Taliban,” Sediqqi said. “The president reiterated that the government and people of Afghanistan want a sustainable peace.”