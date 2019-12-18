COAS visits SSG Headquarters in show of solidarity with Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters of Special Service Group (SSG), Inter-Service Public Relation Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Wednesday.

During the visit, the COAS said: “We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pakistan. We shall never let it go away at any cost.”

“SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant officers & soldiers since creation of Pakistan,” he added.