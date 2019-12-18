Retired colonel abducted from Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Inamur Rahim, a lawyer and retired colonel, was abducted by unidentified individuals from his home in Askari 14 on Adiala Road at midnight on Tuesday.

As per the complaint lodged with the police by the retired army officer’s son, Rahim was taken away by armed person clad in black uniform in double cabin cars. The complaint added that the family was threatened by the kidnappers that they would have to bear consequences if the incident was reported to the police.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) chairman Syed Amjad Shah has condemned the kidnapping, claiming that “advocate is being victimised for his having vocally raising voice and lodging protests against constant incidents of missing persons and even approaching the courts of law for their safe recovery”.

The association demanded the government and institutions concerned to take action against the kidnappers, and ensure the immediate release of the retired army officer.