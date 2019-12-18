Former Pakistani head coach Mickey Arthur breaks silence over Pakistan after joining Sri Lanka Cricket. He expressed his love for Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.

Arthur arrived at a press conference at Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday as the newly-appointed head coach for the Sri Lankan team. As expected, he was asked more questions about his former team than the current and his comments made it clear that the 51-year-old South African still loved Pakistan.

The Sri Lanka coach, however, made it clear that during the series, he will be referring to Pakistan as “they”, instead of “we”.