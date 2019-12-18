Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting on Wednesday evening, media sources report.

The premier will chair the session in Islamabad. Senior party leadership, including Punjab Governer Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will attend the meeting.

The core committee will hold discussions over the developing situation following the special court’s verdict of sentencing former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case and formulate future strategies.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) had on Tuesday announced the verdict that was reserved on December 5.

A day earlier,the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan said on Tuesday that a convict was sent abroad for treatment while an ill man was being called here to give statement.

“This is the same as completely ignoring someone’s basic right,” the AG said. “A person who is unwell is told that he must come here [Pakistan] to record his statement while a person who is not unwell was allowed to go abroad,” the AG said in a thinly veiled reference to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif getting permission to go to Great Britain for medical treatment.