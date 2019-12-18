State of the art hatchback to be launched in Pakistan at low price

Automaker company ‘Prince’ has decided to finally launch its budget hatchback – Pearl – on Thursday (Dec 19th). The hatchback is reported to be priced near 1 million.

According to a media report, the first complete knock-down (CKD) unit [of Pearl] is all set to be rolled out at Prince’s manufacturing plant in a much-anticipated launch ceremony to be held later this week.

The 4-speed manual transmission hatchback boasts some fascinating features like power steering, power windows, air-conditioning, 5.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with screen mirroring, Bluetooth and SD card connectivity, digital instrument cluster and wooden interior.

The entry-level 800 CC car is also equipped with security features like passenger and driver-side airbags. However, the feature is optional.

According to the company, Prince Pearl will be a fuel-efficient car, offering up to 18km per litre. The car comes equipped with a center armrest, fabric seats, dual rear-headsets, storage compartments, and cup holders.

In addition, there will be body-colored outside door handles and side mirrors with integrated indicators, chrome inner door handles, rear bumper reflectors, daytime running lights and 13″ alloy rims with a spare tire.