Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, December 18, 2019


Bank-Of-Punjab

Amnesty International gives a strong response over death penalty of Pervez Musharraf

Web Desk

Amnesty International said it was crucial that former president Pervez Musharraf received “a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty” after a special court earlier in the day handed the death penalty to the ex-military ruler.

Image result for Amnesty International gives a strong response over death penalty of Pervez Musharraf"

In a statement issued on the NGO’s website, its deputy director for South Asia, Omar Waraich, said: “General Pervez Musharraf and the government he led must be held to account for all human rights violations committed during their time in office, not just a select few.

Waraich lauded Pakistan’s move to “break with a history of impunity for powerful generals”.

“At the same time, it is crucial that he receives a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty.

The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment; it metes out vengeance, not justice,” he added.

Submit a Comment