PM pays half amount to use car gifted by Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has acquired for his personal use after paying government of Pakistan Rupees 3 million a car presented to him on behalf of the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Muhammad.

A Proton X70 automobile was delivered by the Malaysian High Commissioner in Pakistan to Minister for Commerce Razzak Dawood for Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The standard procedure is for all gifts received by government functionaries to be deposited with Tosha Khana, Once the gifts are deposited they can keep its for themselves after paying the half the value of the assessed value of the item.

The proton car that is Malaysian brand and soon to be available in Pakistan through local assembling was assessed at Rupees 6 million and PM Khan paid half the value of the car and purchased it according to the rules and regulations.