Over 100 professional beggars arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Capital police have launched special crackdown to arrest professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace.



Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the source said that special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handler while more than 100 beggars have been arrested during last 48 hours.

Legal process has been initiated against these nabbed professional alms-seekers, the source maintained. Meanwhile, it has been directed to shift beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres so that they can be made responsible citizens.