10 players High-Performance camp commences at NCA

A high performance camp commenced at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here Tuesday and will continue for three weeks. The ten players has reported and started work today under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem. The players in the camp will undergo one-on-one sessions with the trainers and physios of the academy. The following players will work in the camp: Ahsan Ali, Akif Javed, Bilawal Bhatti, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Rahat Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar. The decision to include Central Punjab’s Faheem Ashraf in the camp will be made after the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy that will be played between Central Punjab and Northern from December 27-31 at National Stadium in Karachi.