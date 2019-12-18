Hole-in-one for Hilal Hussain in Lake City Classic Golf

In the Lake City Winter Classic Golf Tournament, contested at the Lake City Golf and Country Club Golf Course here Monday, the accomplished golfers from the golf clubs of Lahore battled it out in elegant playing conditions. The playing format was stroke play and while each contender was eager for victory, in the end those who managed to hit accurate shots with consistency managed to emerge as the radiant and luminous ones. The golf course had its own challenges to offer and that included exquisite fairways and fast greens. In the race for honours in gross section, experienced one Sohail Naseem of Lahore Gymkhana kept his nerves in control and displayed command and assurance in hitting his tee shots, backed by smooth putting on the greens and this enabled him to collect the first gross prize which represented a huge accomplishment.

Col Ayub of Garrison Club also played outstanding golf but he had to be content with the runner-up position. His only consolation was that he lost to the ultimate winner by one stroke. Another participant who played splendidly was Lt Gen (r) Hilal Husaain, the President of the Pakistan Golf Federation. Notably powerful were his tee shots and he was confident on the greens but a three putt on the eighth hole resulted in a score that was good enough to fetch him the third gross prize. However, during the course of the outing, he hit an excellent eight iron shot on the par three, fourth hole and the ball went straight into the hole resulting in a hole in one. And the reward for this high quality lucky shot was a superb golf set awarded by Gohar Ejaz of Lake City Golf Club. As for the performers in net category, the best net was won by Sohail Kabir. He played to his handicap and played fine and error free golf. The second net went to Azam Malik, another player with a good swing and ability to hit unerringly. The third net winner was Brig Musaddiq.