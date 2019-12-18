Peshawar Combined FC win Ufone KP Football Championship

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Combined FC and DFA Chitral fought an intense battle at the Tehmas Khan Stadium to win the final of Ufone KP Football Championship on Tuesday. After a fierce competition, Peshawar Combined FC emerged as the better side and defeated DFA Chitral on penalty shootout. The match had a scintillating start as the players displayed phenomenal talent on field. In the 13th minute Peshawar won a penalty kick but Chitral’s goalkeeper made a stunning save. Despite tremendous efforts from both sides, neither could score a goal in the first half. The same trend continued in the second half; both teams tried very hard but were not able to score a point. The winner was chosen on the basis of penalty shootouts. Peshawar defeated Chitral by 5-4. The final match was played under floodlights and was witnessed by thousands of local football enthusiasts who poured in large numbers to support their favorite teams. The celebration was followed by some memorable performances by singer Saif Ali Khan and Peshawar’s singing sensation Gul Khan. The tournament builds on the success of the previous three editions of the same championship in Balochistan. This year 64 teams from 21 cities participated to compete for the provincial trophy. 960 young footballers displayed exceptional football talent during the championship.