Usman Shinwari hospitalised ahead of Karachi Test

Pakistan’s fast-bowler Usman Shinwari was hospitalised because of fever and infection on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi. Shinwari is likely to be replaced by leg-spinner Yasir Shah for the second Test, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, December 19. Shah had been released from the Pakistan squad, after he was dropped for the first Test in Rawalpindi, so that he can work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. He rejoined the team in Karachi on December 16. The first Test between the two teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after frequent rains and bad lights halted the game’s progress.