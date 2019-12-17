Pakistan warns world of imminent refugee crises in Kashmir, Assam

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday forewarned the world community about the possible consequences which may inflict the neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan, once the refugee crises starts unfolding itself in the wake of illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government in occupied valley of Kashmir and in the state of Assam.

Addressing the opening session of the First Global Refugee Forum of the United Nations, the prime minister said that Pakistan has been through the biggest refugee crises in the history of mankind. “Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees in the last 40 years and still it has a total of about 3 million refugees on its soil,” he said, adding such a generosity was mainly inspired from the life lessons of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Global Refugee Forum – the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century – was jointly hosted by the UNHCR and the Government of Switzerland.

The prime minster, who co-hosted the opening session, also underlined the issues which the countries like Pakistan, had to face in hosting a huge chunk of refugees and said the countries which have no resources with challenges to look after their population and meet their basic needs, have to spend funds on the human development, may be crippled with the refugee issues. He said rich countries cannot imagine the impacts of such crises, though the European countries for the first time have started realizing it in the shape of migrants’ influx. “I see problems of European countries with refugees and right wing politics and they cash in on the refugee issues,” he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan is facing the issue of massive unemployment. “As prime minister, I know that the people face problems on a daily basis as they want jobs. I am very proud of my people, the way they hosted the refugees and the hospitality they extended in the last 40 years,” he observed, adding that he wants to make the point that prevention is better than cure as the international community should try to save the people from becoming refugees.

Drawing immediate attention of the world community, he said he especially wants to point out that they should be aware of the impending refugee crisis, which is about to take place in India. “The world must act now and put pressure on the Indian government to prevent it from the illegal activities, otherwise there should be the biggest crisis,” he cautioned. After August 5, the Indian forces had laid siege to the occupied valley of Kashmir, with 8 million people shut in their homes, all the political leaders behind bars and the communication means cut off, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said systematic efforts are being made to change the demography of Indian-held Kashmir. “On August 5, India laid siege of the people of Kashmir. Eight million people are literally shut inside – their rights have been taken – people imprisoned communication cut off. The important thing is that it is meant to change to demography of Kashmir from Muslim majority to minority – we are likely to have another refugee crisis – a crisis that would draw other crises,” he added.

“We have to face another crisis. In the UN General Assembly, during my address, I have tried to appeal to the international community to take notice,” he said. “The people have been under siege, with about 900,000 Indian troops stationed there and when the curfew lifted, it would unfold the biggest crisis,” he observed. “Whenever curfew is lifted, there are 900,000 Indian troops. They will try to change the demography by settling in Hindu population in Kashmir. We know from our past experience that prevention is better than cure. If the world puts pressure on India, we can prevent it, but once the crisis starts, we all know, it is complicated and difficult,” he added.

The world must take notice of what was happening there, he said, alluding to dangers of one of the biggest impending refugee crisis about to take place in India. “I will appeal to the world community that it is the time to act,” he reiterated.

Referring to the Indian government’s passage of the most controversial citizenship bill in the state of Assam, requiring every citizen to prove his or her citizenship, the prime minister said in Myanmar, Muslims’ ethnic cleansing started once they were also asked to prove their citizenship. He said some two million people in Assam are in the peril due to the controversial legislation, and expressed his serious concerns over the statement of an Indian minister who touted that the same act will be implemented in the whole of India by 2024.

The prime minister, requesting the UN secretary general, said they should understand the implications of such an act for the Muslims minority as 200 million Muslims live in India. “Anyone, who fails to prove the citizenship, will be de-registered. If they do not get citizenship, where will they go,” he questioned.

The prime minister said once the crisis happened, it would be more difficult to control and Pakistan would have to suffer which has already been hosting about three million refugees. “While all other religions can seek citizenship on basis of persecution – if 2-3 % of Muslims cannot prove their citizenship, if will be a challenge – riots have already started in India. I ask the international community to look into it. If a crisis breaks, it is much more difficult to resolve it. As a country hosting three million refugees, a country struggling for provision of services to its citizens, we know the consequences. It is time for the world to take notice. What is happening next door can have an impact on the world community, it is unprecedented,” he stressed.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s continuous efforts for the peace process in war-torn neighbouring Afghanistan, and said the only solution to the issue is a political settlement. “Pakistan is making efforts for peace process in Afghanistan as the Afghan people have been suffering from the internal conflict for the last 40 years,” he said, adding, “We are supporting peace process in Afghanistan and are praying for peace and political settlement in Afghanistan so that people suffering for 40 years in conflict can enjoy dividends of peace.”

The prime minister also lauded the Turkish government and its people for hosting the huge refugee population. He also appreciated the UN secretary general for his strong advocacy for the issues of refugees and thanked the world bodies and the Government of Switzerland for co-hosting the event.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva. Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.

Director General World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Geneva on Tuesday. They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.