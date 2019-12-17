Farmers’ welfare top priority of PTI govt, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that welfare of farmers is the top priority of the government because national development is linked with farmers’ progress.

In a statement on Tuesday, Usman Buzdar said the incumbent PTI government has taken several steps to protect the rights of the farmers. The farmers are given the full price of their agri. produce during the tenure of the PTI government. The government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the farmers by increasing the support-prices of sugarcane and wheat after many years.

He said that more than 100 percent increase has been made in the budget for the development of agriculture. Rs 40.76 billion has been earmarked for agri. sector during the current budget, he added.

The government will continue to protect the rights of the farmers, the chief minister said adding that the farmers are also allowed to set up stalls in 32 model bazaars for directly selling their produce and Kisan platforms have been established in 31 vegetable markets.

Farmers are provided free space to directly sell their produce in model bazaars and vegetable markets, he said and added that due to it, farmers are getting suitable prices and the consumers are facilitated to buy edibles at subsidized rates. Usman Buzdar said, “Farmers are my brothers and protection of their rights is my responsibility. The usurpation of farmers’ rights will not be allowed and every effort will be made to solve their problems.”

Separately, Buzdar said anti-Muslim and most notorious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 depicted fanatic designs of Narendra Modi-led government.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said the Indian government has waged war against its own people by approving this anti-Muslim bill. This black law has, again, disclosed the cruel face of so-called Indian democracy and conscious Indians have also rejected this contentious law in toto, he said. A vigorous protest is going on in the whole of India against this controversial law. Modi is blowing his own trumpet while Hindus dominated India is burning in flames.

He emphasized that Modi is a Hindu fascist leader and a follower of Nazism. The cruel face of Modi government has been, again, exposed to the whole world, he said. He asserted that controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is a blatant violation of universally-acknowledged norms of human rights adding that Modi government has played the cruel game of Muslims’ genocide in India after doing the same in Occupied Kashmir. The Modi government has gone mad in its hatred towards Muslims, he lamented. Usman Buzdar regretted that humanity is crying in Occupied Kashmir for the last 135 days and the oppressed Kashmiris are, even, deprived of their fundamental rights as well as necessities of life for four and a half months due to the cruel Indian tactics. He deplored that the serene Kashmir valley has turned into a living hell as occupied Indian forces have committed worst cruelties there. India has made the lives of innocent Kashmiris hell through state-sponsored-terrorism, he added.

The Chief Minister said that India cannot suppress the indigenous freedom movement by putting Kashmiri leaders behind bars. It is a reality that Indian cruelties have further boosted the freedom struggle. It is regrettable that the international community is silent over Indian brutalities, he said. The international conscience should awake from deep slumber over blatant human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistanis are firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren. Kashmiris’ peaceful struggle is aimed at the right of self-determination and durable peace could not be maintained without solving the core issue of Kashmir. Every Kashmiri is demanding freedom and depriving the Kashmiris of their fundamental right of self-determination is a grave violation of international laws, concluded the chief minister.