Three death sentences awarded to Chunian’s child rapist

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday awarded the death penalty on three counts to convict Sohail Shehzad for raping and murdering a minor boy in Chunian. ATC judge Muhammad Iqbal handed life imprisonment and death sentence to convict Sohail Shehzad on three counts and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 3 million in addition to Rs 200,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. In case of failure to pay compensation and fine, he will have to serve an additional six months. The apprehension of Shehzad, 27, had been announced by Punjab Chief Minister Sarwar=Usman Buzdar on October 1. He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 percent” with the samples collected from the crime scene. The undercover police officers including women personnel played a vital role in the arrest of a suspected child rapist in Chunian.