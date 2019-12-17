OGRA for 214% increase in gas prices for domestic consumers

The Oil and Gas regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decided to increase gas prices by 214 percent for domestic consumers and summary was sent to the federal government in this regard. According to details, OGRA has decided to increase gas prices for domestic gas consumers by 214 percent. Gas rate for consumers up to 50 units has been increased from Rs 121 to Rs 380 per MMBTU. For 100 unit users, the rate has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 353, gas for 200 units user the rate has been slashed from Rs 553 to Rs 530, for customers with 300 units, gas rate is reduced from Rs 738 to Rs 706, and for consumers with 400 units, the price of gas will be increased from Rs. 1107 to Rs. 1273 per MMBTU. The gas prices for Roti/Tandoor to go up by 245 percent, gas bill has been increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 353 for the first two slabs. For users of 200 and 300 units, the gas rate has been increased from Rs 220 to Rs 707, and for 400 units users, the rate has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 900.