Brad Pitt introducing Alia Shawkat to children leaves Angelina fuming

A number of reports suggesting actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie has gotten irked after Brad Pitt introduced his rumoured ladylove Alia Shawkat to their kids are doing the rounds on social media.

A tabloid has claimed Jolie is fuming after her ex-husband Brad Pitt introduced his rumoured love interest Alia Shawkat to their kids, weeks after the two fueled linkup rumours with their frequent outings together.

An alleged insider said Pitt’s brood “really like” the Arrested Development actress, but Jolie “hit the roof when she heard about Alia being introduced to her children.” The anonymous source adds, “She’s extremely protective over them, and no woman will ever be good enough to play stepmom in her eyes – especially so soon. She’s furious!”

The outlet went as far as to claim that Pitt’s children met Shawkat months ago, back when he was still getting to know her. As the story goes, the actress has started spending more time with them since. “They all love Alia, especially Shiloh, who’s been raving about how cool and quirky she is,” says the supposed source. “The two of them share the same dry sense of humour. And Zahara loves Alia’s style. They’re even planning a girls’ shopping trip to vintage boutiques together.”

The report and its claims have found out to be untrue, as revealed by Gossip Cop.

A few days ago, Brad Pitt himself cleared all the air regarding seeing Shawkat, stating that the two are not romantically involved.

“I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true,” he told The New York Times. Even Pitt’s representative, when approached, maintained that the actor is in fact not ‘dating anyone’ as of now.